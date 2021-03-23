Pets of the Week for March 23, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Scout – 2 year old neutered dog

This 2 year old hound mix is super soft and super sweet and looking for a home. He was very very fearful at the shelter and we knew he needed a foster home to thrive and become adoptable. Scout has blossomed these past two weeks. He loves his crate and his foster is potty and house training him. He’s learning fast. He loves his foster brother dog and currently will only go on walks if both of them can go. He loves treats and is gentle and submissive. Scout is looking for a patient home that can keep taking it slow with him and preferably a fur sibling or two to keep learning from. Can you welcome him into your pack? Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt Scout!

Easter – 1 year old female bunny

This adorable white bunny has a spot on her nose and two little spots on her back! She is so friendly and loves being pet. She prefers carrots to oranges and other fruits and loves chewing on sticks! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Luna – 7 year old spayed cat

This gorgeous fluffy shy cat is super sweet and has really blossomed in foster care. She loves pets and is a little purrrr machine when she gets to couch snuggle with her people. Adopt Luna! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov