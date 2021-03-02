Pets of the Week for March 2, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Clifford – 3 year old neutered dog

We can’t believe this guy is still in foster! He is a loving sweet boy still waiting! Meet the most handsome 3 year old big red dog you ever did see! Clifford is smart, sweet, and ready for a family. He likes other dogs and he loves people. He’s learning crate training in his new home and going on lots of walks and adventures with his foster mom. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.

Bari – 3 year old spayed cat

Bari is a 3-year old spayed tortie DSH that came to us after her owner became too overwhelmed with too many cats to care for. She is oh-so-sweet and will meow as soon as she sees you and will rub against the kennel bars for attention. She likes to knead and rolls over for belly rubs! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Atticus – 1.5 year old neutered dog

Adopt 1 year old Atticus. This guy is squishy and cuddly and dog friendly as can be. He loves to play with balls and he is a world class couch movie cuddler. He is looking for a family that can give him the long walks he craves and all the pets and kisses in the world. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Charlotte – 2 year old spayed dog

Adopt Charlotte! This little short stack just wants to soak up all the love she can get! She is the perfect mix of snuggle and wiggle butt! She loves to play with other dogs. She is eager to please -and food motivated so it will be easy to train her. She has already learned to potty outside! She is learning that the crate is safe and has made progress on crate training. She loves to play with her food bowl and is quirky and goofy! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her!

Biscuit – 4 month old kitten

Biscuit is a kind, sweet kitten who loves snuggles and head rubs. He will let you know when he wants attention, which is all the time! He doesn’t mind being picked up and cradled. Biscuit loves to play with string toys or scratch posts but also needs his naps. He will often lay in his cat tower or jump in your lap for a snooze. Biscuit is a very sweet and loving cat who would love to find his forever home. He will make a great companion. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him today!