Pets of the Week for March 16, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —

Lyles – 3 year old neutered dog

Meet Lyles! This adorable white mixed pup is sweet and soft. He played well with small dogs in his play group sessions and really will lean into you for pets and scratches. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to take him home!

Peeler – 9 year old neutered dog

This senior man is around 8 or 9. His name is Peeler and he is looking for a comfy couch to crash on for his finer years! He is sweet and affectionate and has done well in play group. He trys to keep up with the young dogs but he’s not quite as fast as he once was. He loves romping around and then jogging around rather slow taking in all the sights and sounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to make him yours!

Ripley – 2 year old neutered dog

This very adorable 2 year old boy started out rather shy and timid at the shelter and has really blossomed into a spunky fun playful boy who loves play group and loves greeting new dogs and people. He would love an active home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!

Missy – white female rabbit

Missy is a white female rabbit who is very social and loves hopping around the pen we make her and exploring toys, shredded paper, and various hay stations. She would love a family of her own and does well being held! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov