Pets of the Week for June 9, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

PATA – 7 year old female, 60 pounds

Hi, I’m Pata! I’m a chill and loving senior girl looking to relax! I love to play with my foster mom, eat, and lounge around. My fur is super soft and humans love to pet me ALL the time. I like to chew on squeaker toys sometimes – but don’t worry, I’m not interested in chewing anything else around the house! Mostly I love to smile real big and get as many treats as possible. Looking for a fur-ever home where I can be treated like the princess I am! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to do a virtual meet and greet with me!

BENNY – 4 year old neutered male, 73 pounds

Meet Benny! Benny is so excited to be out of the shelter and into a loving foster home. His foster mom describes him as the perfect gentleman of a house guest. He is housetrained, likes to chill on his dog bed and on the couch, loves to go for walks and sniff, and is becoming more affectionate by the day. Benny is a big boy that likes to play with other dogs as well and would benefit from a big yard to romp in or some regular walks. He walks well on a leash and sleeps in his crate most of the time. He’s curious and also likes to watch TV with his foster parents, especially nature videos with birds. He also loves his dinosaur stuffed animals! If you are looking to add this hunk to your family, email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to set up a virtual meet with him and his foster fam.

FRED – 3 year old neutered male, 51 pounds

Hello there Nashville! My name is Fred and I am ready to rock and roll into a forever home! I am well mannered, gentle taking treats, know sit, and how to walk well on a leash! I love ear scratches and treats that have fish flavor! Are you out there forever family? Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet me!

JENNIFER – 6 year old spayed female, 65 pounds

Hello there! I’m a potty trained princess named Jennifer! I love balls and fetch and treats and would love a snuggly home where I can be your best friend. I like other dogs too! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet me!

PEACHES – 3 year old female, 54 pounds

Peaches is my name! I’m wiggly! Happy! And excited for treats, belly rubs, fetch, and more treats! I prance my feet real quick when I get happy, which is alot! Did I mention that I was wiggly? To make me part of your family email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!

NASH – 3 year old neutered male, 47 pounds

Hey friends! My foster family named me Nash and I like it! I’m a super cool pup that really loves my foster family and learning new commands and tricks. They report that I know the word “kennel” and I love my crate – it’s my safe place. I like to play and follow my foster mom around the house looking for treats! I chase cats, and I don’t really like them that much, so a cat-free home might be best for me! Want to meet me on facetime or zoom? Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to set up a time!