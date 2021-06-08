Pets of the Week for June 8, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Tyson – 1 year old neutered dog

Meet Tyson! Here’s what his foster has to say – “Tyson is a very sweet, quiet, mild mannered boy who loves children and other dogs. He even wags his tail at our kitten and tries to play with him. He listens to “No” and is housebroken. He played very well with our neighbor’s dog and had an awesome time in my mom’s backyard with her 2 dogs. He doesn’t like to be left alone but we are working on crate training for that. He pulls a little on the leash but takes correction well. He is shyer towards men than he is of women at first. He never really barks but definitely not a fan of the crate. He started playing with toys and being more happier than usual after a few days. Lots of space and a backyard would be ideal. He loves to sleep on the couch and hide his face in blankets/pillows. Overall, he’s a great dog and would make an awesome companion! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Smurf – 2 year old neutered dog

Meet Smurf! This two year old pint sized guy is looking for a home! He is dog friendly and recently hung out with a lot of pups and people at a big adoption event! We aren’t quite sure how he got over looked! He’s adorable! If you’re looking for an active pup to join your family please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

Floofs – 2 year old neutered dog

Meet the incredibly fluffy and cute as can be Mr. Floofs! This big bundle of love is also a big bundle of happiness and wants nothing more than an energetic family to live out his life with! This guy is dog friendly and sweet and likes to play. At only 2 years old he is past his puppy stage but young enough he’s still got spunk. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this cutie!

Sally – 2 year old spayed dog

Adopt Sally! This beautiful white and cream girl is sweet and cuddly and loves to play! She did well in shelter play groups and the woman that found this girl said she was just a special dog who loved her resident dogs and all the people she met. She is living it up in foster and would love to meet you! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her!