Pets of the Week for June 4, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Guapo–10-years-old–Male

Guapo loves treats and knows how to sit. He walks politely on leash without pulling. Guapo is very calm in the house but has plenty of pep in his step when it’s time for a walk. If you are looking for a new best friend, Guapo is ready to meet you!

King Vaughn–8-years-old–Male

King Vaughn is such a kind soul and volunteers describe him as the epitome of a chilaxin’ buddy. He might be a bit shy when you approach his kennel, but don’t let that fool you. Once you spend time with him, he’ll shower you with kisses – can’t you tell? He doesn’t bark at other dogs, loves belly rubs, lives to snuggle, knows sit, and takes treats gently. He walks super easy on a leash right by your side. He loves belly rubs and has even been spotted giving kisses. He could easily be a couch potato. He will sit on command for treats after treats – this trick never gets old for this sweet boy. 🙂

Buster–10-years-old–Male

Oh sweet Buster! What a gentle soul. He walks well on the leash, enjoys his treats, and takes them gently from your hand! He’s good natured with a mellow demeanor and is very cuddly. This handsome lug would simply love to snuggle with you on the couch and chill!

Outlaw–5-years-old–Male

No matter what disguise he wears, our handsome boy Outlaw can’t help but steal everyone’s heart. This sweet boy is happy to take all your cuddles but he won’t leave you empty handed, giving gentle kisses in return. He is house trained and loves walks. With about 5 years under the sun, he’s has the perfect mix of play and chill time under control. Outlaw is a bit anxious in his kennel but once outside, he’s a marshmallow. He walks well on a leash and loves to be cuddled. This guy can be such a clown and will cock his head to the side and look at you with great curiosity! He is very entertaining!

Bucatini–3-years-old–Male

My name is Bucatini! Please stop in and meet me. I’ll greet you at the door and sleep for hours in your arms. I’m available to go home with you today, and my adoption fee is only $5 for Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat month!

Click here to view a slideshow of available pets. Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.