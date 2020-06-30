Pets of the Week for June 30, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

TAMARA, BRITTANY, BRODERICK, and KAREN – 2 month old kittens

Meet Tamara, Broderick, Karen, and Brittany! This entire litter has been growing big and strong in a foster home, and learning that people aren’t scary and bring wonderful tasty food to eat! Tamara and Broderick are braver and friendlier than a few of their siblings, but may still be shy in new surroundings. The other girls sometimes scamper away and hide or even hiss when being picked up because they are still nervous around people. Usually after a few weeks of calm and patient handling to earn their trust, outdoor kittens warm up to their new families and act like they always lived with you! To inquire about adoption, email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

MARGOT – 2 year old spayed female, 33 pounds

Margot is living it up in foster. This itty bitty black and white mix is loving and joyful and loves to snuggle. Her foster mom reports that she is an energetic young dog that would benefit from an active family that will get her the walks and exercise that she craves. She is learning to hang and comfortably meet new people. She is extremely SMART and understands commands super easily. She doesn’t like to be left alone, but her foster mom is working with her on crate training and she is catching on quick. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to set up a meet and greet with this special little lady!

LORELEI – 2 year old spayed female, 67 pounds

Loralei is a super sweet, easy-going girl looking for her new home. She is always up for walks and some play time, but is also perfectly happy being a couch potato and sleeping the day away. She’s a gentle teddy bear that’s friendly with strangers, children and other dogs as well. A treat connoisseur, Loralei will show you how she can sit, shake, and even lay down in exchange for some yummy snacks. She’s perfectly house broken and ready to find a family that will give her plenty of kisses and belly rubs. If you would like to add this beauty to your home, email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

KATARA – 1 year old spayed female, 45 pounds

Katara, “Katie” as her foster mom calls her, is ready to exercise with you or play fetch! A true puppy, Katie is full of curiosity and energy. She would love a run partner and then someone to give her belly rubs galore in the living room. She will go in the kennel with gentle encouragement and lots of love once she is in and a cover over it helps her relax. She loves to chew, so get this gal some chew bones! In foster she has been in the practice of playtime 20-40 minutes, then relax 1-2 hours, playtime again, then relax time. She has been practicing “Wait” before entering or exiting doors, “sit”, “down”, and leash walking without pulling. Katie appreciates knowing the rules and boundaries so she can be successful and get rewarded. She is almost too full of joy and the excitement of life! Katie would love another high energy dog to romp with and is very friendly with other dogs, but she really wants to play and be with you. She runs after small animals with playful intent but it might be too much for some small animals. She is working on learning how to hang out with the cat in her foster home. If you think you are a good fit for the beautiful Katara, email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to set up a meeting!