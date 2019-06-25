Pets of the Week for June 25, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bonded pair: Buddy–11-years-old and and Mocha–10-years-old

You got a friend in me! Goofy Mocha and loyal Buddy’s friendship is one for the big screen. This senior pair is looking for the perfect home together. They love long walks and the only thing that might slow them down during play time is the heat. They will never leave your side, especially for a treat! If you’re looking for non-stop fun, love and laughter, look no further. And, their adoption fees are sponsored! Now it’s even easier for you to adopt them and love them to infinity and beyond.

Buttercup–5-years-old–Female

Buttercup is the perfect dog! She has been at the shelter for over a month, and is patiently waiting on her forever home. Based on previous outings from the shelter, she sits perfectly in the car, will walk easily by your side and loves just sniffing around and exploring!

Garbanzo–3-years-old–Male

Garbanzo is such a sweet boy, especially when you give him treats! He loves watching the birds through the window, chirping right along with them. He would also love for you to give him a fur-ever home!

Ms. Dash–14-years-old–Female

Looking to add a little spice to your life? Ms. Dash is the perfect cat for you! She is full of love and affection and looking for someone to give all of it to. She might be a senior but is still full of zest and zing!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.