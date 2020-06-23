Pets of the Week for June 23, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

PABLO and JACK – 2 month old male kittens

Pablo is a gentle white and ginger kitten who really enjoys a good cuddle. He is a nice balance of adventurous, playful kitten and easy going lap kitten who will curl up with you on the couch. Whenever his foster mom enters the room, he excitedly greets her with a small meow and asks to be picked up for a quick snuggle. His enthusiasm is unmatched when it comes to playing with his feather toy and he transforms into a tiny hunter stalking his prey. Jack is a little black and white kitten with a big heart. He loves people and is quick with a rumbling purr to show his affection. He’s a great mix of playful energy and kitten cuddles. His signature move is to slide right up next to you and flip over on his belly for pets. (All while purring of course.) He does everything in his life with enthusiasm. Among his favorite toys are his plush mouse, string toy, and crinkle tunnel. He and his brother, Pablo, love to make an obstacle course out of the foster room & chase each other through the tunnel. These two brothers would really love to be adopted together so that they can spend the rest of their days wrestling, chasing mouse toys, and making you laugh at their antics. Pablo and Jack are ready to meet their new family so they can share their adorable personalities and endless affection. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!

MOWGLI – 3 year old neutered male, 52 pounds

Hello there Nashville! My foster mom named me Mowgli! You can call me Mo or Mo Mo! I am a professional napper. As I decompress I find that I really like to cuddle and curl up on my doggy bed. I love head scratches and I’ll nudge your elbow for a nose boop until I get your attention. I like my crate and I sleep there through the night. I chatter in the morning because I like you to know that I’m up and I’m ready to go outside for my walk. I vocalize when I walk at other dogs and people. My foster mom has another dog too so they are working with me on my manners and I am turning out to be the best dog friend and companion. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet me!

MILO – 2 year old neutered male, 60 pounds

Hey there! My foster family calls me MILO! I am very affectionate. I love to cuddle and go on walks. My foster dad says I really want to play with all the dogs that I see and am a very happy energetic guy. I’m improving on a leash, haven’t barked much yet, and am mostly potty trained – had only one accident in my first week in foster! I love treats and attention and all the people I have met. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to set up a meet and greet with me!

PEACHES – 3 year old spayed female, 50 pounds

Hello! Peaches, a 3 year old beautiful goofy peach of a dog is looking for a permanent home. She is doing great in her crate, she loves to play with toys, play with dogs, and play with children – and has not met a stranger or a treat she didn’t love. She knows how to sit and down and stay and is learning her name and what a leash is. She’s doing great with her foster family of dogs and people! She might chase the occasional cat but her foster mom reports she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. She knows to stay off furniture and to sleep in her crate quietly at night. She’s a catch! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!

SAMONE – 2 year old spayed female domestic shorthair

Hello friends! My name is Samone and I am one of the most beautiful 2 year old cats you’ve ever seen! I am very friendly and chirp to greet you, and I love to be pet and will climb right into your lap. I’m living in foster right now but would love to find my adoptive home. I’m friendly and snuggly and love attention! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet me!

BOWIE – 5 year old neutered male, 44 pounds

I’m Bowie and I am just pumped to be hanging with people! I am hanging out in a foster home learning how to relax. I’m all around friendly and a little too excited to go for walks on a leash, but I just love summertime! I have gorgeous fluffy fur and fluffy furry feet. I’d love a family that can take me to creeks – I love getting in the water! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to learn more about me!

ASHA – 1 year old spayed female, 43 pounds

Asha is a super wiggly young girl who loves to play with toys and will carry them around in her mouth and pounce on them like a cat. She pulls on the leash a little bit right now because she is still learning, and she even jumps up in the air for joy and springs around on leash like a little deer! She is very fun loving and energetic, but loves to cuddle, and will quickly give you her belly for lots of tummy rubs. She is living it up in foster and her foster mom says: “Asha is learning to relax and cuddle on the couch. She loves a game of tug of war with us and also chewing bones on the porch by herself. She is crate trained and potty trained and loves snuggles and kisses!” Send a message to adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

IZZY – 1 year old spayed female, 40 pounds

This social girl is absolutely fabulous! Izzy is a young 1 year old girl of the perfect size who is fully of love to give. You’ll immediately fall in love with her floppy ears and her hilarious personality. She makes funny eye expressions, loves being silly and playing tug! She is a social butterfly who absolutely LOVES people and other dogs, and gets thrilled by making new friends! She is super chill even when other dogs are being sassy at her, like, “bark Felicia!” She loves feeling like part of the pack and would probably be happiest in a home with a fenced in yard, as she is very active and full of energy, and she LOVES frolicking in the grass and chasing critters like birds, squirrels and bunnies. She can’t wait to meet you! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet Izzy!