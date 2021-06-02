Pets of the Week for June 2, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Tyson – 1 year old neutered dog

Tyson is a 1 year old shy guy! He was initially very nervous at the shelter but has warmed up well. He enjoys playgroup and plays well with multiple dogs. He now wags his tail and comes to the front of the kennel to be leashed to go out! He recently went on a bow wow breakout where the foster said he was great with the whole family and just super duper affectionate with her daughter! He did well in his crate and has pretty wonderful leash skills for just learning. He’s smart and sweet and just waiting for the perfect family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.

Willow – 1 year old spayed dog

Willow has really come out of her shell at the shelter. She has been to several playgroups and played well with multiple dogs. She comes to the front of her kennel now and solicits attention. The finder said she was very good on leash and good with another dog she met, but seems fearful. She has really warmed up to people and loves leaning in for ear scratches! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

Jack Black – 10 year old neutered cat

This older kitty came in after his owner passed away. He came in with another younger cat. He is very friendly and loves to have his chin scratched, and rubs against the front of his cage to catch your eye. He has some thin hair on his hips from overgrooming and moderate dental tartar. He is FeLV/FIV negative. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.