Pets of the Week for June 2, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

ADELE – 3 year old spayed female

Hello from the Foster Life! I’m Adele! I’m a petite 3 year old mix that is coming out of my shy shell in a loving foster home. My foster mom reports that I am doing great on my crate training. I love going for walks and snuggling on the couch. I’m house trained and learning that life isn’t something I need to be scare of! If you think I might be the perfect companion for you and your family, email foster.macc@nashville.gov to set up a virtual meet and greet!

COPLAND – 1 year old neutered male

Hello world, my name is Copland! I’m a spunky, energetic, lively boy who would love an active family to take me on runs and play with me! I am smart and I learn super fast. I didn’t like my crate at first but my foster family is teaching me that crate training can be fun and I’m even working on my basic commands. I’m a big boy who also loves other animals and just wants to play all day and wrestle! I have good social skills though, and won’t overwhelm them with exuberance. I walk well on a leash and love sniffing outside. You might call me the life of the party. Are you an active adventurer that needs a partner? Email foster.macc@nashville.gov to set up a time to meet me!

KOREN – 2 year old neutered male

This handsome spotted boy is very friendly and is working on his leash manners. He loves to play and is eager to play with other dogs he sees! He is learning not to jump up on people and how to politely ask for attention, which he loves. He is a quick learner because he is treat motivated! Email foster.macc@nashville.gov to set up a meet and greet with Koren!

FREYA – 8 month old spayed female domestic shorthair cat

Freya is a lovely cat just living it up in her foster home. Her foster mom reports she is a beautiful cat with lots of personality. She says: “I have a great appetite and I love playing with feather toys and getting lots of scratches. I am wriggly and happy and love attention and being playful. I’d love a forever home with a family that promises to play with me!” Email foster.macc@nashville.gov to set up a virtual meet and greet with Freya.

HERMIONE – 7 year old spayed female domestic shorthair

Hermione is a wonderful, affectionate lap cat that was found outside by a good Samaritan in Hermitage last month. She has quite the motor and purrs to display her affection, as well as bumping her head up against you to ask for petting! Hermione had a large hernia (defect in her abdominal wall) possibly from a previous injury or being hit by a car. She is recovering from surgery and looking for her new family and a second chance! Email foster.macc@nashville.gov to meet Hermione.

COBY – 2 year old neutered male tabby

Coby is shy at first but then comes out of his shell. He loves treats and toys and is playful and loving. He does well living with other cats but not small children – they make him a little nervous! Coby enjoys lounging on the furniture and looking out the window. Email foster.macc@nashville.gov to meet Coby.

Please call the shelter at 615-862-7928 or send an email to foster.macc@nashville.gov to set up an adoption appointment!