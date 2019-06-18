Pets of the Week for June 18, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Colette–1-year-old–Female

Meet Colette! She’s a pretty mellow girl. She walks well on the leash, enjoys her treats, and loves having her ears scratched. She has been at the shelter for over a month, and is waiting on you to take her to her forever home!

Guapo–10-years-old–Male

Guapo loves treats and knows how to sit. He walks politely on leash without pulling. Guapo is very calm in the house but has plenty of pep in his step when it’s time for a walk. If you are looking for a new best friend, Guapo is ready to meet you! Additionally, his adoption has been sponsored!

Street–3-years-old–Male

Street is such a sweetie. He loves being outside and volunteers have noticed he is more confident once out of the building. He is still a little unsure of doorways and loud noises and probably hadn’t spent much time inside before coming to the shelter. He is easy on a leash and ready to learn the joys of indoor pet life!

Debbie–3-years-old–Female

Hello, furriends! My name is Debbie, and I am a beautiful 3-year-old tortie looking for a forever home with you! I may seem a little shy at first, but once I’ve warmed up to you, you’ll see that I am very sweet and that I love to play. When we’re done playing, I’ll sit next to you and enjoy being petted. My adoption fee is only $5 this month for Adopt a Shelter Cat month!

Bucatini–3-years-old–Male

Bucatini really is pre-pasta-rously adorable! We are totally smitten with his cute face, charming antics, and joyous personality. Bucatini loves to cuddle in your lap and give hugs. There’s nothing to noodle on with this guy! He’s won us all over with his pasta-tively wonderful attitude. Bucatini is nothing shy of amazing, so come on over to Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control to scoop him up! All cat adoptions are $5 for Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, and kittens are BOGO!

Click here to view a slideshow of available pets. Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.