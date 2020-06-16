Pets of the Week for June 16, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

LOUIE – 6 year old neutered male domestic shorthair cat

Louie is hanging and thriving in a loving foster home! He is content to hang with his foster mom all day while she works, and occasionally meow and chirp when he wants more focused attention and pets! He strongly prefers wet food to dry so she’s been mixing wet food with dry food to get him to eat enough. He likes to sit and lay down next to us. He did fine when he met his first stranger and and purred and let her pet him right away! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to inquire about Louie!

HERMIONE – 7 year old spayed female domestic shorthair cat

Hermione is a wonderful, affectionate lap cat that was found outside by a good Samaritan in Hermitage last month. She has quite the motor and purrs to display her affection, as well as bumping her head up against you to ask for petting! Hermione had a large hernia (defect in her abdominal wall) possibly from a previous injury or being hit by a car. She is recovering from surgery and looking for her new family and a second chance! She loves getting her face and neck rubbed. She makes regular biscuits and loves looking out the window. Her foster mom calls her an adorable drama queen. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet Hermione!

TITAN – 2 month old male kitten

Titan an energetic kitten who loves to explore. In between play sessions with his siblings he loves to cuddle and fall asleep in your lap. He is a handsome brown tabby with a black stripe along his back. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt Titan!

WINRY – 4 year old spayed female, 65 pounds

This 65 pound beautiful fluffy girl is a tad bit shy but warms right up! She walks well on leash and loves to be pet. She likes other animals and people. Send a message to adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

ASHA – 1 year old female, 43 pounds

Asha is a super wiggly young girl who loves to play with toys and will carry them around in her mouth and pounce on them like a cat. She pulls on the leash a little bit right now because she is still learning, and she even jumps up in the air for joy and springs around on leash like a little deer! She is very fun loving and energetic, but loves to cuddle, and will quickly give you her belly for lots of tummy rubs. She smiles very big and is looking for a new family all her own! Send a message to adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

LORELEI – 2 year old female, 68 pounds

Meet Miss Lorelei! Lorelei is a beautiful brindle girl who is patiently waiting to meet her new family. She may be shy at first, but she warms up to people quickly with lots of treats and love. She especially likes squeeze cheese and pupperoni! She loves to cuddle and is probably the biggest couch potato. Send a message to adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!