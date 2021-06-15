Pets of the Week for June 15, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Tulip – 8 month old spayed dog

Adopt Tulip! This little gal is 8 months old and cute as a button! She is nervous when she first meets new people but warms up fast and is ready for all the attention shortly thereafter! She is doing great in foster with crate training and with other dogs. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to bring this cutie puppy into your life!

Zoe – 7 year old spayed dog

Meet Zoe! She is a precious girl – on the older side, looking for a chill home! She has been in play group in the gentle and dainty group and really loved it. She loves butt and ear scratches and lounging outside with our volunteers. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her or foster.macc@nashville.gov to foster this old gal!

Cason – 10 month old neutered dog

Meet Cason! This little ten month old pup is ready for an active family to call his own! He is energetic outside – he really loves to watch birds and squirrels and sniff sniff sniff – and calm inside the house. He is potty trained and does well with his crate and loves couch snuggles and movie nights! He is quirky with his curly tail and blue tongue! His temporary foster said he looks like he drank blue raspberry juice! He is back at the shelter waiting for a home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this cute guy.

Oscar – 3 year old neutered cat

Meet Oscar! He came to us when his owner lost his home recently. He is a sweet cat, a little timid at the shelter, but warms up and opens up quickly. He’s looking to live out his days snuggling on a couch! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!

George Clooney – 2 year old neutered cat

Adopt George Clooney! This absolutely gorgeous cat is 2 years old and rubs his head up against the kennel bars when he sees people because he wants pets! He has an old injury to his back hind leg that seems to be healed. He’s friendly and social and happy and would love a home that is committed to keeping him at a healthy weight in the future so his joints stay strong. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him.