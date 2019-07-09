Pets of the Week for July 9, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Jordy Nelson–7-years-old–Male

Jordy Nelson is the sweetest boy ever. At a recent event, he was great with everyone! He’s 7 years old, but doesn’t act like a senior at all! He is very active and loves being outdoors. He But then Jordy will hang and chill with you when he gets tired.

Lindsay–Female

Meet Lindsay! She’s such a cute girl with beautiful markings. She is easy on leash, not a jumper or puller! Lindsay also seems to have previous house training. She’s a gem!

Gracie Bell–Female

Say hello to Gracie Bell. Oh my, what eyes she has! They just say, “please let me love you.” She sits quietly in her kennel, patiently waiting on her forever home. She is a little shy but warms up quickly! She walks easy on the leash and sits for treats. She has all that love ready to give!

Selena–Female

Selena is a beautiful blue-eyed girl who waiting on her forever home! She loves attention and affection and has a lot of love to give.

Durga–Female

Meet Durga! She may seem a little shy at first, but once I’ve warmed up to you, you’ll see that I am very sweet. Come on down to the shelter and visit him – he will steal your heart!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.