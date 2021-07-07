Pets of the Week for July 7, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Thomas – 3 year old neutered dog

Sweet Thomas is a bit on the shy side. He was seen as a stray for months, running at large with a few dogs, before a Good Samaritan was able to earn his trust and catch him. He has a calm demeanor and walks easily on leash for volunteers. He loves pupperoni and pets. He has been coming out of his shell at MACC and is an easy going guy who would love a foster home or a family of his own. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him, or just come to the shelter when we are open. You can also email foster.macc@nashville.gov if you’d like to foster this good boy!

Toby – 8 month old neutered dog

Meet Toby! This 8 month old pup is a happy lil guy that would love to bust out of here. He’s energetic and loves to rough and tumble play with other pups. He likes the pool and running and jumping and zooming around. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

Milo – 1.5 year old neutered dog

Milo is 1.5 year old lover with the most beautiful black and brown fuzzy coat. He does great with other dogs and knows sit and shake. He loves to lay in front of mirrors and gawk and squawk at his own reflection. He loves cuddles and rubs and is working on his crate training. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!