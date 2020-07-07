Pets of the Week for July 7, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

ALF – 1 year old neutered male, 54 pounds

Meet Alf! This 1 year old pup is just about perfect! Here is what his foster dad has to report: “Alf is the sweetest kindest boy ever. He is very relaxed, very receptive to training, and very loving. He loves walks and does well on a leash. Outside he likes to play fetch and inside he just lounges by me when I work!” Adopt Alf! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov for an application or more info.

LEROY – 2 year old neutered male, 70 pounds

Hello! My name is Leroy and my foster family says I’m 70lbs of big lovin! I am a sweetheart who reciprocates the same energy you put out. I love to cuddle and I love to go on walks. I enjoy playing outside and I love meeting new people, I am quite the social butterfly. I’m ready for a loving family and already know sit, shake, and am working on other tricks! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet me!

FINNICK – 9 week old neutered male kitten

Hey there! My foster mom named me Finnick! I’m a beautiful goofy playful 10 week old kitten looking for a forever family. Is it you? Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet me!

BEN and JERRY – 10 week old neutered male kittens

Ben is the sweetest kitten! He is a little timid at first, but once he gets to know you, he’ll be purring and loving your cuddles. He loves to play! Jerry is a curious and silly cat. He loves exploring and can play for hours. He is slightly timid at first, but warms up quick and loves cuddles and belly rubs. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet Ben or Jerry!