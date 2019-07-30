Pets of the Week for July 30, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Karen

One-year-old Karen loves to fetch balls! She also likes to jump around and be silly, and sit and cuddle.

Jordy Nelson

Jordy Nelson is the sweetest boy ever. He was great with adults, kids and dogs at a recent event! Jordy loves being outdoors but is also content to just look out the window. He’s 7-years-old but doesn’t act like a senior. Jordy prefers to be constantly on the move but will hang and chill with you when he gets tired.

Sandy

Sandy is such a love bug and just wants to be in your lap. She loves everyone she meets! She knows how to sit and down and takes treats gently. Now she’s just waiting on you to adopt her!

Princess

Princess is a very gentle cat who loves head and body rubs. She may seem shy at first but is quick to warm up to you and lay in your lap. She loves treats, soft bedding, and always wants you to come to her and give her your affection.

Edith

Edith is a very sweet and loving cat who loves to lay in your lap for hours and give affection. She just wants to find a forever home so she always has a buddy to watch the birds with. She will give you endless affection and loves exploring new places.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.