Pets of the Week for July 28, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

APOLLO – 2 year old neutered male, 59 pounds

Apollo is a 2 year old toy-loving goofball living it up in foster! His foster mother adores him and said he is snuggly, but also up for playing and walking and being active. He has great house manners and would like to find his forever family soon! Contact adopt.macc@nashville.gov for a meet and greet!

CLAUDETTE – 6 year old spayed female domestic shorthair, declawed

Claudette is in foster and she loves kids and neck scratches! She is shy and afraid of loud noises but warms up easily with a little patience. She gives headbutts and love. She has been sitting in the sunny windows watching the world go by. She likes to wrap her tail around your legs and does not want to miss any meals! Claudette came to us with her front paws declawed. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

BELLA – 5 year old spayed female, 66 pounds

Meet the gorgeous 5 year old Bella. She is full of kindness and sweetness. She loves to lounge on couches and she loves pets and hugs and cuddles. She has been known to try and hop out of car windows to follow her people into the store because she wants to be with them so much! She would love a forever home! Bella has some dog friends. She prefers those of a more mellow variety as she seems to want the attention all to herself. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to set up a time to meet her!

ROSSI – 3 year old neutered male, 52 pounds

Meet the most handsome Rossi. He is living it up in his foster and really loves everyone! He loves people and meeting dogs and being around children. His foster mom says he is quite a catch and will make someone incredibly happy. He is working on basic commands and would love nothing more than a home! Contact adopt.macc@nashville.gov for a meet and greet!

FINLAY – 8 year old neutered male domestic shorthair

Finlay is a big, sweet, toothless fella! This 8 year old boy loves to be petted and will head butt your hand if you stop. Belly rubs and chin scratches are his favorites. He loves to be around people and is fantastic with kids – he is gentle and patient. Although he has access to many toys, so far he’s only interested in string toys. Finlay has interacted with dogs in his foster home and does not seem to mind them, but does not want to be chased. Although he has only two teeth, he does not let this slow his eating down. He loves canned food (and even dry food) and definitely knows when meal times are. Finlay can’t wait to find a loving home where he can be spoiled with scratches and cuddles!

LINA – 4 year old spayed female, 45 pounds

Meet Lina! This gorgeous 4 year old gal is looking for a home and living it up in foster! She has a wonderful shy and sweet disposition. She takes a minute to warm up to you, but once she does, she loves cuddles and pets and snacks! Lina’s amazing foster mom is working on her potty training, which she is picking up fast! She loves walks and attention and watching movies. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!