Pets of the Week for July 27, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Dover

Notes from Dover’s foster:

I adore this silly boy. Dover is the sweetest 55lb lap dog you’ll ever meet. He’s 4-5 years old and is a nice marriage of puppy zoomies mixed with hours of uninterrupted old man snores. He loves chew toys but has never chomped on his any of his foster’s shoes or plants like some pups.

He spent some time early in fostering learning that his crate is a safe space, and he will relax on the bed in his crate while you watch TV (maybe checking first that you don’t want him to snuggle you on the couch). He has recently graduated from sleeping in his kennel to snoozing the night away on the spare dog bed.

He knows sit, shake, lay down, and most importantly STAY as you put down his food bowl or let him back inside the house. Regardless of him sitting before, he still sprints back into the house happy to be back in your company. Dover recently went to a friend’s house and he totally ignored their cats! He didn’t mind them at all.

He’s learning his leash manners and wants to meet other dogs on his walks. He communicates this with barks that other dogs can sometimes find a little intimidating. He needs someone committed to being in charge and correcting him to become a steady, docile walker.

Dover gets along really well with my resident dog. They vie a bit for attention with Dover sitting on the poor pup’s head if he thinks he’s getting too much attention. He’d be great as an only dog, but I think he likes having buds to wrestle. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lohan

This medium sized 9 month old came to the shelter severely underweight. We sent him to a foster home to gain some weight before his neuter surgery. His foster mom says that he sleeps all night in his crate and he does well with dogs, cats, and children! Lohan is always chatting with you (see photos) – his foster mom says he’ll try to speak to ya – he’s just so happy for all the love and wants to tell you all the time! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Roxy

Meet the gorgeous and affectionate Roxy! This 2 year old cat was brought to the shelter a couple of months ago when she was actively giving birth. She raised her 6 kittens to be big and strong in a foster home, was a great mama, and is now looking for a home of her own. She will roll right over for belly rubs and chin rubs! She is FeLV/FIV negative. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov