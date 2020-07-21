Pets of the Week for July 21, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

LINA – 4 year old spayed female, 45 pounds

Meet Lina! This gorgeous 4 year old gal is looking for a home and living it up in foster! She has a wonderful shy and sweet disposition. She takes a minute to warm up to you, but once she does, she loves cuddles and pets and snacks! Lina’s amazing foster mom is working on her potty training, which she is picking up fast! She loves walks and attention and watching movies. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

GIDEON – 2 year old neutered male domestic shorthair

This is Gideon! We bet that you have never met a more adorable, biscuit making love bug cat! He loves being held and carried around and he will head butt you for love and attention. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet Gideon!

FINN – 1 year old neutered male, 62 pounds

Meet Finn! This very handsome mix is a young guy – coming in at around 1 year old. His foster parents say he loves taking afternoon naps under their dining table. He’s a goof ball and sleeps upside down any chance he can get. He is doing well with his crate training and loves to go outside and go for walks. If you would like to meet Finn, email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

MOLLY – 1 year old spayed female domestic shorthair

Molly is shy at first but warms up quickly, especially in a quiet environment. She loves to hide in small places or be snuggling up next to you. She is so adorable with a playful personality. She is litterbox trained & very smart! A cozy peaceful environment would be perfect for Molly! If you’re interested in Molly, please submit an application today or email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!

CHARLIE – 1 year old neutered male, 70 pounds

Hello! I’m Charlie! I love my foster parents, but want a home of my own! My foster mom has taught me to potty outside in only a few days! I know sit, stay, down, and shake! I’m smart. I am great on a leash unless I see a squirrel, but I’m working on that too. My foster mom says I am a pretty submissive boy and would do great in a home with another pup. I sleep in my crate at night and don’t bark much. I love all the toys and all the pets! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet me!

RUTHIE – 1 year old spayed female domestic shorthair

Ruthie came to MACC in mid-April 2020 as a very skinny sickly 3.5 pound kitty, completely covered in ticks. She had clearly had a rough start in life! She was so affectionate and constantly tried to sneak treats from people’s pockets or sample their lunch when she hung out in staff offices at the shelter. Ruthie has had several seizures during her stay at MACC and in foster care, and after consulting a neurologist, our medical team has treated her with an anti-seizure medication. Ruthie has done very well over the past few months, with only one seizure noted since starting her meds. She has also gained weight and her hair coat looks so much healthier – now she weighs 10 pounds! Ruthie is a special needs cat and she is looking for a special adopter who is able to look past her medical issues and fall in love. She will need to continue her medication (it’s a tiny pill and she takes it super easily in a bit of cheese, which she loves!) and follow up with the adopter’s veterinarian. Please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov if you are interested in meeting this special lady!