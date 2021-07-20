Pets of the Week for July 20, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bingo – 3 year old neutered dog

Bingo is a fun lovin happy go lucky adventure buddy. He is approximately 3 years old and a gorgeous red collar. He loves to cuddle although he doesn’t realize how big he is when running for some love and might topple you over with kisses. He loves to play with other dogs but doesn’t really love cats. He is crate trained and would love a yard or someone that would take him on long walks and hikes. He has had training so he already has some manners. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet this guy – he’s currently in a foster home!

Holly – 10 year old spayed dog

Adopt Holly! This 10 year old gray faced gal is just the right mix of loving and sweet and super mellow! She’s a senior dog and she knows what she wants! She wants to find a family of her own for snuggles and lazy mornings and ear scratches. She participated in play group at the shelter and was just fine hanging around a bunch of dogs but didn’t want to actively engage in rough and tumble play – she preferred to hang near the humans and lay in the shade. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this floofball and give her the very best golden years!

Lyra – 13 week spayed kitten

Adopt sweet little Lyra! This adorable 13 week old kitten has been at the shelter a couple weeks and we can’t figure out why! She loves to be wrapped in a little blanket or towel and held. She will purr and purr when you hold her and hang out with her outside of her kennel. She’s a bit stressed in the shelter environment and will hide in the back of her kennel since her littermates were adopted, but we know how sweet and playful and loving she can be. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to take this sweetheart home or come to the shelter during open hours to meet her!

Alma – 3 year old spayed cat

This gorgeous 3 year old tortie is looking for a family! She’s beautiful and happy and is incredibly affectionate and loves to lounge. She was surrendered to us at the beginning of July and would love to find another family to call her own. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov if you’re looking for a sweet cuddly adult cat!

Herman – 6 year old neutered dog

Introducing Herman! This middle aged boy is around 6 years old. He’s medium energy and wants to find a family to love him. He is stressed inside his kennel at the shelter but once out he’s a good time and just wants to walk with you and sniff all the blades of grass. He is handled easily and is very affectionate. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him.

MACC also has three adorable fluffy bunnies who all love scratches and love to munch on parsley and blueberries. They have real floppy ears and soft soft fur! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov if you want to adopt a very sweet rabbit!