Pets of the Week for July 2, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Buster–10-years-old–Male

Oh sweet Buster! What a gentle soul. He walks well on the leash, enjoys his treats, and takes them gently from your hand! He’s good natured with a mellow demeanor and is very cuddly. This handsome lug would simply love to snuggle with you on the couch and chill!

Street–3-years-old–Male

Street is such a sweetie. He loves being outside and volunteers have noticed he is more confident once out of the building. He is still a little unsure of doorways and loud noises and probably hadn’t spent much time inside before coming to the shelter. He is easy on a leash and ready to learn the joys of indoor pet life!

Debbie–3-years-old–Female

Hello, furriends! My name is Debbie, and I am a beautiful 3-year-old tortie looking for a forever home with you! I may seem a little shy at first, but once I’ve warmed up to you, you’ll see that I am very sweet and that I love to play. When we’re done playing, I’ll sit next to you and enjoy being petted.

Lena–6-years-old–Female

Lena is super sweet and wants all of your attention! She loves to lay in your lap but is also super playful.

Garbanzo–3-years-old–Male

Garbanzo is such a sweet boy, especially when you give him treats! He loves watching the birds through the window, chirping right along with them. He would also love for you to give him a fur-ever home!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.

