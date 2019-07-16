Pets of the Week for July 16, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Buddy–11-years-old and Mocha–10-years-old (bonded pair)

You got a friend in me! Goofy Mocha and loyal Buddy’s friendship is one for the big screen. This senior pair is looking for the perfect home together. They love long walks and the only thing that might slow them down during play time is the heat. They will never leave your side, especially for a treat! If you’re looking for non-stop fun, love and laughter, look no further. And, their adoption fees are sponsored! Now it’s even easier for you to adopt them and love them to infinity and beyond.

Jordy Nelson

Jordy Nelson is the sweetest boy ever. At a recent event, he was great with everyone! He’s 7 years old, but doesn’t act like a senior at all! He is very active and loves being outdoors. He But then Jordy will hang and chill with you when he gets tired.

Lena

Meet Lena! Lena has been at the shelter since May and is ready for her forever home! She is super sweet and wants all of your attention. She loves to lay in your lap but is also super playful.

