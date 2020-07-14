Pets of the Week for July 14, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

WINSLOW – 4 year old neutered male, 69 pounds

Meet Winslow! This handsome 4 year old tongue out brindled man is living it up in foster care! He knows sit and shake! He loves being outside and getting belly rubs. Please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

TOBY – 2 year old neutered male, 64 pounds

Toby is a big boy with a big heart and a huge supply of energy. He thrives in a good routine with lots of hearty chew options to keep himself busy. Toby loves to play with other big dogs and does so gently but tenaciously. He is very good on a leash, responds well to treat-based training, and is completely house trained. Toby needs a little extra patience and love while he’s learning his manners and figuring out communication skills. He’s most relaxed in a comfy chair or on top of a floor vent with AC blowing! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet Toby!

BELLA – 5 year old spayed female, 66 pounds

This gorgeous girl is one fabulous dog! She is full of kindness and sweetness. She loves other animals and to lounge on couches. She has been known to try and hop out of car windows to follow her people into the store because she wants to be with them so much! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to set up a time to meet her!

GATSBY – 3 year old grey and white tabby neutered male domestic shorthair

Gatsby is a handsome, dignified adult cat who is looking for a regal home to preside over. He is super friendly and has the most incredibly soft grey tabby coat. He loves chin scratches and will keep you company even without extravagant parties! To meet Gatsby, email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!

BANANAS FOSTER – 9 week old spayed female grey and white domestic shorthair

Bananas Foster: Banana’s Foster is a gorgeous little 9 week old gray and white kitten who loves to play and play some more! If you are ready for a playful spunky girl, email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her!

VELVET – 4 month old neutered male black domestic shorthair

Meet Velvet! This sweet kitten is full of snuggles and is doing great in foster with a resident dog, cat, and toddler. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet Velvet.