Pets of the Week for July 13, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Oliver – 2 year old neutered dog

Meet Oliver! This gorgeous 2 year old mix is looking for a home! He is friendly and social and plays well in play groups. He is a push and pull play style dog and loves to run! He gives sloppy sweet kisses and has been waiting for his family since the end of June. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to take him home.

Alfred – 4 year old neutered dog

Alfred is an active, 4 year old neutered, very playful, affectionate gentleman! There is nowhere this guy goes and doesn’t make friends! He loves kids and gets along with dogs, but may be slightly selective with who he shares his doggy bed with. Alfred loves to be held and loved on and he will let you know when it has been too long between snuggle sessions! His adoption fee has been sponsored.

Monkey – 6 year old neutered dog

Meet Monkey! This middle aged stunner is looking for a home he can relax in! He’s a loungey guy who can be found in play group sometimes just laying on the rocks and playing with pups from below! He loves head scratches and treats and is ready to get out of the shelter. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!

Rymon – 6 year old neutered cat

This sweet and nervous guy came to the shelter after his owner passed away with another kitty. His buddy was adopted and he is still waiting! He spent a lot of time hiding at the shelter but if we sat with him he began to warm up and ask for attention. He has been living in a foster home for the past month with one of our amazing staff members, and though he took a few weeks to emerge from his shell in her home, he loves to lap sit and cuddle! He is FeLV/FIV negative and would love a cozy home. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to apply for him or to meet him!