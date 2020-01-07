Pets of the Week for Jan. 7, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Betsy

I am Betsy! I am a cute little cuddle bug with a lot of energy. My perfect family would be active, maybe they are even a regular runner and need a training partner? I am easy to please, am learning tons of tricks and manners at the shelter. I’m smart as a whip too. Come meet me and make me your furever jogging and hiking best friend!

Bobby

This sweet boy is a big teddy bear! He loves the attention that everyone gives him. He’s a big gentle boy and his favorite thing is body scratches and pats!

He’s so willing to just get up, go on long walks or cuddle with you and beg for attention. Come meet me at MACC!

Boris

Boris can be insecure with new surroundings at first, but behaves just like a puppy once he warms up. He is super playful and loves playing his favorite toys with you.

Indy

I’m a big headed love bug that just wants booty scratches! I have beautiful silver and white hair and golden eyes! The staff say I’m pretty quiet and reserved in my kennel and I seem to be a little shy at first. Don’t let that stop you from meeting me – I just want LOVE. I would love to be your walking partner and your couch partner and your everyday bud. I’m kennel trained as well. Come see me and take me on as your best friend!

Juno

This girl is shy at first, but she loves to snuggle up to you once she warms up. She absolutely loves having her time spent with shoulder scratches and ear rubs. Juno looks forward to her treats each and every day.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.