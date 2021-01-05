Pets of the Week for Jan. 5, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Jewel – 2-year-old spayed dog

Meet Jewel! This gorgeous gal is around 2 years old. She took a week or so to come out of her shell at the shelter but she has started to warm up to people and solicit attention. She likes going for leashed walks and is very food motivated. This pup was in a playgroup and did fine around the other animals but was more interested in engaging and hanging with the people in the yard. Please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this girl.

Rosco – 10-year-old neutered cat

Hi, my name is Rosco. I’m very, very sweet and good company. I’d love nothing more than for you to let me sit in your lap and scratch my face really hard. I love stinky treats and wet food is my jam. I’m working on playing with toys, and prefer them to be slathered with catnip. Honestly, I’d rather play with my human than the toys. I’m really good with the scratching post and like to sleep in tower during nap time. I’ve only been around my bonded brother, Tommy, in my foster mom’s house, so I’m not sure how much I like other cats or dogs. I like the lady and the fella humans equally though, and wait patiently during the day for my time with them. Mom says she’s never met a sweeter boy than me but don’t tell her cats I said that. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Ringo – 1-year-old neutered dog

Ringo is such a special boy!! He is the gruntiest thing I’ve met and it’s adorable! He loves to play outside with my other dog and anytime he’s inside he just wants to cuddle and nap with you. Ringo’s smile looks a little crazy at first but it’s complete and utter happiness coming from him! He absolutely loves his crate and when it gets too late for him he puts himself to bed in his crate. He does great with the foster’s cats. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him today!

Bandit – 3-year-old neutered cat

Meet Bandit! He’s 3 years old and really adorable! He’s a brown tabby, on the shyer side, but once he’s comfy he comes out for pets and cuddles. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!