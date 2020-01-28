Pets of the Week for Jan. 28, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Will

Will you be my Valentine? I’ve heard that Valentine’s Day is coming and I’ve been at the shelter for almost a month already! I’m a little older and I’m also a black dog! Black dogs sometimes get overlooked at shelters! I’d much prefer a rose from you and some big snuggles than sleeping at the shelter alone this holiday. Everyone says I’m near perfect as well! I love other dogs, sniffy walks, pupparoni treats and laying on my bed and chewing Bene Bones! I need someone to be patient and teach me how to walk on a leash – nobody ever taught me so I pull a little bit. I have cute eye wrinkles and an even cuter tail that curls up and inwards. If February is the month for love I’d love to get out of here and into your warm cozy home. Come visit me so I can spend Valentine’s Day with my furever family!

Teddy

Hey there I’m Teddy! I’m aging like a fine cheese these days – I get better and better! But the shelter staff say I could use some long walks because maybe I’ve been eating a little too much cheese in my spare time. Are you working on keeping new year’s resolutions and want a hiking buddy? Look no further than this pointy eared tiger fur middle aged beauty – I’m here for it! I am kennel trained and love sniffy walks and really love being outside. I’m not much for fetch but a trail walk sounds nice and cozy couch to curl up on after. Come down to MACC and meet me when you can!

Molly

This gorgeous pup is Molly. She was very scared when she first arrives at the shelter, and would pancake on the ground and tremble, especially when she heard doors closing and other dogs nearby. Our staff and volunteers saw a sweet dog beneath her wide eyes and frozen appearance, so they began to work on gaining her trust. She spent some time in the foster office where she learned to take treats. She would back her rump up to people for back scratches. It’s her favorite spot to be pet! Molly has been through a remarkable transformation and is ready for that special home!

Muddy

You won’t be singing the blues with this sweet, handsome boy in your home! A laid back, good-natured gentleman. He’s shy for about 2 seconds, then very friendly and will push your hand till you give him ear and head rubs. He gets along other cats and also loves Bird TV. He’s just and easy going dude!

Smokey

With his “smoldering” good looks, this big, beautiful boy would be a fabulous companion for someone who loves cuddling on the couch. He will promise to keep your lap warm while you rub on his ears and head. He’s a real sweet boy and a great listener. His favorite color is cardinal red and also one of his favorite things to do is watch….Bird TV! He also gets along with other cats.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place.