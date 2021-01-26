Pets of the Week for Jan. 26, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Rats

We have several rats available for adoption at MACC! Rats can be very social, loving, and affectionate pets. These little guys and gals have been enjoying their enrichment, eating apple snacks, and hanging in our Director’s office!

Geoffrey: 2-year-old neutered dog

Meet Geoffrey! This 2 year old handsome boy is doing great in his foster home with her dogs and her cats! He is learning that the crate isn’t scary and that playing is fun fun fun! He loves to snuggle and he loves to learn. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet this boy.

Darla: 2-year-old spayed dog

Darla is a 2 year old gal with lots of love to give! She is doing great in foster with the resident dog and is gaining weight! She came to us quite skinny. She is the ultimate couch potato, loving the lazy life. She leans into people for the booty and neck scratches as soon as she feels safe with you. She is calm and sweet and has all the qualities of the perfect laidback dog! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her.

Buck: 2-year-old neutered dog

Meet Buck! The ultimate house guest! He is a super gentle sweetheart in the house with a lot of manners! He is learning to love his crate and is very calm indoors. He does GREAT outside as well and has quite the energetic streak when asked to play / walk / jog! He is learning not to be afraid of cars and loud noises with his foster. He is a sensitive guy looking for a patient family to continue working with him. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov