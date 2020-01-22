Pets of the Week for Jan. 22, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Teddy

My name is Teddy! I’m a friendly happy playful guy looking for a family to hike and hang out with. I love being outside! I’m smart too and know some basic commands and am already kennel trained. I could use some work on my leash manners but they are getting better all the time. Are you my furever home?

Enzo

Racers, start your engines! While Enzo may not be a Formula 1 driver, handsome Enzo is definitely made to run. This long, lean boy loves to race around the play yard with other pups, gracefully galloping and leaping as he plays (could there be some gazelle in there?) With all his playful energy, the kennel life is tough for this exuberant guy and he’s looking for a home where he can be more active.

Kane

Need that +1 who will capture everyone’s attention? Look no further than our stunning Kane.

This charming guy is as sweet as he is handsome, wanting nothing more than to be by your side. He is polite, waiting for an invitation before hopping up on the couch to cuddle. He loves other dogs and would do great with an active, playful pup. Not just a pretty face, this smart boy loves treats and quickly picks up training. So, if you’d like to celebrate 2020 with a new best friend, come meet Kane at MACC

Sweet Tart

This cat is a total sweet tart! She’s a little on the timid side, but quickly warms up. She enjoys slow gentle movements or else she startles easily. Sweet tart enjoys getting to know you by being gentle and giving her tons of ear and chin rubs. She would do better in a home without kids because she’s a scaredy cat when it comes to fast movements.

Daphne

Daphne enjoys having brunch with some tea chatting with you. She is a little on the shy side, but loves the attention by sharing a conversation. She would love to have that special person to show all her love to without sharing the attention with any other pets.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.