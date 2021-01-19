Pets of the Week for Jan. 19, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Siri: 6-year-old spayed dog

Would ya just look at this absolutely precious land seal!? At six years young, this little lady is ready for the second half of her life to be better than ever, with lots of love and cuddles and snuggles and playtime! Siri came to us several months ago, very shut down and missing a lot of hair. Animal Control Officers received a call about a dog hiding behind a dumpster and responded. She appeared to have just had puppies and like she had had many litters before. Despite searching the area and the dumpster for her puppies, ACOs could not locate any and brought her to MACC. At MACC she spent several days as an office dog so we could see if she would come out of her shell. Siri loves treats and started to seek human affection very quickly. We sent her to one of our very experienced Fosters so that she could continue to heal and socialize. Well just look at these pics! Siri has hardly any teeth but she loves treats and foods of all kind! She LOVES to be around the other animals and is getting better in her crate every day. Siri loves them and people so much she will sometimes just lick and lick without stopping – and her foster redirects this with a kong or some quiet time 😆. Siri is a special middle aged girl looking for a special home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her ❤️!

Clifford: 3-year-old neutered dog

Meet the most handsome 3 year old big red dog you ever did see! Clifford is smart, sweet, and ready for a family. He likes other dogs and he loves people. He’s learning crate training in his new home and going on lots of walks and adventures with his foster mom. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.

Patch: 2-year-old neutered cat

Patch is a 2-year old neutered DSH that came to us after his owner became ill and couldn’t care for him anymore. He is described as friendly and affectionate and somewhat playful. He’s shy around strangers but once he warms up he likes to be held, and he gets along with other cats. He is FeLV/FIV negative. He is in foster to decompress and is still on the shy side but would love a home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him.