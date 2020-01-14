Pets of the Week for Jan. 14, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Koda

I’m as adorable as Baby Yoda so come adopt me! I’m a ball of energy and playful FUN, I’d like to play with other dogs and romp and hike with you. I am very people pleasing and want to learn and get praise and get treats. I’m Kennel Trained and go potty outside! Come visit me at MACC!

John

I arrived to MACC as a stray and I’m pretty skinny and need to put on some weight. I’m about 4 years old and haven’t had the best start so far. I’m timid and shy and really want to learn that love and affection and snuggles are safe for me. I have adorable spots on my little nose. I love food of course and will sit in your lap and eat peanut butter and treats out of your hand. I’m kennel trained and potty outside. Are you looking for a sweet family member that will be grateful forever for you for adopting them? It’s me!

Betsy

I am Betsy! I am a cute little cuddle bug with a lot of energy. My perfect family would be active, maybe they are even a regular runner and need a training partner? I am easy to please, am learning tons of tricks and manners at the shelter. I’m smart as a whip too. Come meet me and make me your furever jogging and hiking best friend!

Chocolate

Meet chocolate! He is such a sweet boy that he will literally melt into your lap. He is such a loveable lap cat once he warms up to you. Chocolate is so gentle with you and would love a home where she can watch Netflix and chill. If you are looking for a cat to just love sitting in your lap and watch movies than he your guy! Come on by and see this sweet boy at MACC.

Patsy

Patsy is an energetic sweet girl. She would love to have room to run around and get all her energy out. She has spurts of energy, but also enjoys laying in the window to look out. She loves attention and will ask for it with gentle “Love bites”. She absolutely loves toys and will enjoy you playing with her in your home and at MACC.

Koda (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

John (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Betsy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Chocolate (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Patsy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

John and Patsy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.