Pets of the Week for Jan. 12, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Briley – 2-year-old neutered dog

Meet Briley! This sweet and silly 2yo mix brings so much joy with him wherever he goes! Briley is fun, energetic, goofy, cuddly, and kind. He is also an obedient listener and the best running buddy! He loves playing fetch, snuggling, running, and watching himself in mirrors (see pictures)! While he is loving and sweet with most all two-legged pals, he sometimes proves himself picky with his fur-friends. He seems to love dogs a bit smaller than him! However, he can be sweet and friendly as can be once given the chance to warm up to other pups! If you’re looking for a fur friend who is both the most energetic play pal and the very best snuggle buddy, Briley is the dog for you!! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Spaghetti – 2-year-old spayed dog

Meet Spaghetti! This 2 year old sweet angel is looking for a family! She loves cuddles and treats and people pleasing. She is a rough and rowdy, rough and tumble player and would love a big dog to play with! She is a medium PERFECT size and is doing fantastic in her foster home. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet this adorable girl.

Vitani – 1.5-year-old spayed cat

Vitani is a high energy cat that loves all toys but she especially likes tunnels, cat trees, lasers and wands, and packaging paper toys. We are just learning what scatterfeeding is as she likes to munch on her food throughout the day. She eats a mixed diet of wet and dry food because occasionally her gums get irritated. She has great litterbox habits and frequently gets the zoomies. She loves to give hugs and rub her face on your nose and sleep on your lap. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov today!