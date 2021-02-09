Pets of the Week for Feb. 9, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Dutchess – 2 year old spayed dog

Meet sweet sweet Dutchess! After being surrendered by her owner and being too scared to come up the stairs to our apartment or wag her tail for days, she has settled in as one of the most cuddly, playful pups around. She loves her walks, playing fetch with her tennis ball to get the “zoomies” out, and most of all snuggling up with her people. As if she couldn’t get any more perfect, she is silly, completely potty trained, and so smart and easily trained knowing sit, lie down, crate, and (my personal favorite) “high five”. Dutchess is full of light and love and will no doubt bring all of that into her future family’s home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bristol – 10 month spayed dog

Meet Bristol! This adorable angel is wonderful with his foster parent’s children. She is very smart and has learned sit, stay, and walks in a heel! She is calm inside and loves her crate. She is loving and sweet and looking for a family. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Theodore – 2 year old neutered dog

Meet Teddy or Theodore! This little low rider is ADORABLE and sweet, and although a little unsure of people, is learning to trust fast and can’t wait to bust out of the shelter and into a loving home! He is looking for a foster family or an adopter to give him some TLC. He seems curious, and playful and is oh so easy taking treats. Email foster.macc@nashville.gov or adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

Mavis – 10 month old neutered puppy

Adopt Mavis! This smarty pants puppy is hilarious and happy and playful! He will sit like an expert sitter for treats, he loves pleasing people, and is learning crate training and all about living in a house! He loves to play and roll and tumble with other dogs and did fantastic in shelter playgroup. He’s funny and charismatic and wants a home of his own! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!