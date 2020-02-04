Pets of the Week for Feb. 4, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Ann Wilson

Watch me run! I’m Ann Wilson! I’m fast and as energetic as ever, and I don’t like shelter livin! Everyone is so nice to me here but the kennels are small and my heart remains in a field somewhere or a big fenced in backyard where I can run and play fetch with you. I know sit, am kennel trained, and will play with TWO tennis balls at once. Do you want to come meet me? I’ll be your running and hiking and playing and snoozing partner for life and I may be best as your only dog!

Sawyer

5yo 62 pounds

Hello Nashville! My name is Sawyer and I am MORE than ready for my forever home. Come get me please? I’ve recently come to MACC again – I was here four years ago. Volunteers love me and say I’m one of the best boys they’ve ever met. I LOVE toys of all kinds, and as you can imagine, kennel life is no good for a dog with lots of energy. I’m house trained, have lived with other dogs, NO CATS PLEASE, love to fetch and play, have energy and am eager to please with my tricks! I know sit, shake, and stay! I love leash walks and play yard romps and sitting on couches with you! The shelter is no place for this middle aged boy and I’d like to skip this joint as soon as possible.

MOLLY

I’m Miss Molly and you definitely are missing out not having my sweet gentle soul in your house! I’ve been given a 5 biscuit rating on my leash manners. I’m big and fluffy and have a lot of love to give. The outside world is a lot for me, so let’s go slow and explore together while I build up my confidence! I’ve made strides though, since my intake at MACC and I’m ready for booty scratches, affection, and a warm cozy home!

Patsy

She is a cat and owns it. She is curious and likes to watch people and what’s going on. She will rub up against your leg when she is ready for pets, but does not like her rear petted. She would love a home where she can be a cat on her terms.

Bender

He is a gentle guy. With his endearing snaggletooth smile and soft grey coat with peach highlights, he is a handsome boy. He loves quiet times by your side, having his back stroked, and getting cheek scratches. He is looking for love and ready to commit, he has a few rings ready on his tail to prove it!

Ann Wilson (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Sawyer (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Molly (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Patsy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bender (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Ann Wilson and Patsy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.