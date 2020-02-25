Pets of the Week for Feb. 25, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Jackson

Hello Friends! I’m Jackson! I’m a big black dog and it’s February – February is Black Dog Syndrome Awareness Month. This month, let’s take a moment to celebrate and honor black dogs! So let’s honor MEEEE! I’m 2 years old and a lean and shiny 55lbs! I am energetic, friendly with ALL people, and I love dogs and to play. I’m a rough and tumble and rowdy player though so I’d love a match in that regard to balance me out! I could use some training and help with my leash manners so if you have large dog experience that’s a plus for me! I’m smart and would love to learn things! Teach me tricks, work on my obedience, give me lots of exercises, and snuggle with me on the couch? I’m ready for it and have been at the shelter over a month – I’d love to come home and decompress with you!

Ida

Bringing the brindle, our gorgeous girl Ida is sure that stripes will be the it pattern for spring. Confident and playful, she has a magnetic personality that draws you in for more. She is an enthusiastic walker, enjoying all the smells, and even an occasional run just for fun. This vivacious girl would love room to zoom and play. She is 3 years old and a trim 50 pounds.

Paris

Our handsome, playful Paris is day dreaming of summer days full of splashing good fun! Great with other dogs, this exuberant boy is all wiggly enthusiasm and goofy personality. As you can see, he is at home in the water (a little hippo perhaps?) where he enjoys lounging and soaking up the sun. At 2 years old and an athletic 48 pounds, this handsome, energetic pup would love a home where he gets to spend time romping and basking the day away.

BENTO

Bento is sento from heaven with his sweet and gentle disposition. Wait for it…this gorgeous, sterling grey 11 year-old male will high-five you! He’s completely loving, cuddly, enjoys pets and maybe a few treats. He’s a gentleman who loves spending time with everyone who comes in. Please come visit with him – give him 5, and he’ll give YOU 5! Then consider adding him to your family!

BOO

Boo, a gorgeous, healthy brown Tabby, loves all physical affection – ear scratches, chin scratches, back rubs, and tail rubs. She’s a quiet gal who doesn’t say boo. Her favorite things are hanging out with you, long soulful looks into your eyes, and one on one attention. Come meet this big, beautiful lady and fall in love!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.