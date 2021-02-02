Pets of the Week for Feb. 2, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Creo: 4-year-old neutered dog

Meet Creo! This four year old blue and grey boy is an excitable happy dog. At first, in play group he was cautious and afraid, but after a few sessions he became more exuberant and playful. He is smart and sweet and looking for a home of his own! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov OR email foster.macc@nashville.gov. This boy is still at the shelter and would love either a foster home or an adoptive family!

Donkey: 2-year-old neutered dog

Meet Donkey! This 2 year old adorable guy is energetic and ready to play! He’s an in your face, let’s go romp and tumble kinda guy and would do well with an energetic playmate or an active family that wants to run and hike and hang with him. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him!

Lucky Charm: 3-year-old neutered dog

This is Lucky Charm and whoever adopts this big goober will be lucky to have him! He is quite the ham, making his foster laugh and laugh. He’s smart and is learning his crate and his manners and that people are not for jumping on to say hello! He’s excited to be alive and loves to be outside going for walks and sniffing all the smells and seeing all the sights. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!

Alfie: 3-year-old neutered dog

Meet Alfie! This 3 year old looker is waiting patiently in a loving foster home for his family! Alfie is smart and happy – and he loves the great outdoors. He is learning that crates are safe and that cozy blankets are for snuggling! Alfie would love an active family that can teach him things – he is smart and likes to learn. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt him!