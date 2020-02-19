Pets of the Week for Feb. 19, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Betsy

I don’t think you’re ready for this Betsy! I don’t think you’re ready for this Betsy! But if you are – you’re in luck because I’m as cuddly as I am bouncy and fast and cute! My dream family would be active – maybe they are even regular runners and need a training partner? They might also have another pup for me to play with! They would know that my heart is big and I’m trying really hard to learn and contain all of my puppy like excitement for life. I LOVE playing and running and fetch and rope and am food motivated. I am easy to please, and am learning tons of tricks and manners at the shelter with staff and volunteers. Come meet me and make me your furever jogging and hiking best friend!

Molly

I’m Miss Molly and you definitely are missing out not having my sweet gentle soul in your house! I’ve been given a 5 biscuit rating on my leash manners. I’m big and fluffy and have a lot of love to give. The outside world is a lot for me, so let’s go slow and explore together while I build up my confidence! I’ve made strides though, since my intake at MACC and I’m ready for booty scratches, affection, and a warm cozy home! Molly absolutely loves her walks. Talk about smelling the roses. She loves to sniff every inch, hoping not to miss out on anything.

Teddy

Hey there I’m Teddy! I’m aging like a fine cheese these days – I get better and better! But the shelter staff say I could use some long walks because maybe I’ve been eating a little too much cheese in my spare time. Are you working on keeping new years resolutions and want a hiking buddy? Look no further than this pointy eared tiger fur middle aged beauty – I’m here for it! I am kennel trained and love sniffy walks and really love being outside. I’m not much for fetch but a trail walk sounds nice and cozy couch to curl up on after. Come down to MACC and meet me when you can!

Boo

Boo, a gorgeous, healthy brown Tabby, loves all physical affection – ear scratches, chin scratches, back rubs, and tail rubs. She’s a quiet gal who doesn’t say boo. Her favorite things are hanging out with you, long soulful looks into your eyes, and one on one attention. Come meet this big, beautiful lady and fall in love!

Patsy

Patsy – she is a cat and owns it. She is curious and likes to watch people and what is going on. She will rub up against your legs when she is ready for pets, but likes to do it on her terms. She needs a home where she is free to be herself. Come meet her today!

Betsy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Control)

Molly (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Control)

Teddy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Control)

Boo (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Control)

Patsy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Control)

Boo and Betsy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Control)

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.