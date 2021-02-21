Pets of the Week for Feb. 16, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Gracie + Max – 12 year old senior cats

Gracie and her brother Max are about 12 years old and are as sweet as can be! They can be a little shy at first but will soon be head butting you and meowing for attention! They are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together as they have spent their entire lives together. Please email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet these sweet seniors today!

Fiona – 4 month old spayed cat

Fiona is an absolute sweetheart and also SO cute. She is very curious but also well-behaved – she likes to explore and smell everything but is not destructive at all. Fiona used the litterbox well right away and hasn’t had any accidents. She is a bit timid until she gets to know you but is incredibly cuddly and friendly after she meets you on her own terms. Fiona likes to play with balls and anything that makes crinkly noises, but she also jumps on my lap to curl up for a nap several times a day. Fiona likes to play with your hand too and is very gently with her paws and teeth.

Cricket – 2 year old spayed dog

Adopt Cricket! This absolutely precious 2 year old girl is all fun and all brains! She is living in foster and has learned crate training, leash walking, and she loves to run and play! She is a rough and rowdy player with other dogs and loves to roll and tumble and chase. She loves food and is treat motivated so she has been easy to teach. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her.

Lucy – 1 year 1 month spayed dog

We don’t know how this amazing girl is still waiting for a home! Lucy is a low riding sweetheart that is looking for love! She loves her foster’s cat and the resident dog! She was found roaming with two other dogs and was so shy at first but really has come out of her shell! She loves her crate and snuggling and walks. She is quite perfect in every way – email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt Lucy.