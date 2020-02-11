Pets of the Week for Feb. 11, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Urron

Woof! My name is King Urron, hear me bark! I love to pounce and hop when I’m playing fetch with the ball. Shelter volunteers have called me a CLEVER boy and that seems about right for this here King. I am energetic but I contain my energy well – I’m polite and smart, and when I’m done playing it has been said that I walk my walker right back to my Kingly bed in my kennel so I can go back to sleep. I’m food motivated and love affection and would love to be your companion. I’m kennel trained and potty outside. Are you a hiker or a runner? Have a fenced yard for me to play in? I’ll be at MACC waiting for your visit!

Rocky

Yo Rocky! While this sweet little girl is no boxer, she is definitely a champion. She was originally brought in to MACC in August and while in a foster home became lost. She spent the next two months on her own and through a dedicated team of volunteers and staff was found and safely returned to MACC just before Christmas. Through everything, this petite little lady has persevered and through lots of love and care she has been regaining her confidence. She is now ready for the next stage of her journey and would love a calm, secure home where she can continue to build her trust and learn how much fun just dogging can be. She is a petite 47 pounds, walks easily on a leash and will cuddle up for love. So, if you love being a part of a great underdog story, Rocky is ready to take that next step with you.

Earl

Calling all spotted dog fans! I’m a red merle cattle dog mix and I’m cute as can be! I’m that perfect medium 45lb ish size. Call me Earl the Merle if you will! I’m 1.5 years old and full of puppy like playful energy. I love playing with other pups and zooming around catching balls and bringing them back to you. The shelter is proud of me – I’ve come out of my shell since being here – I was initially quite shy and afraid – and I’m looking for my forever family. Are you active and looking for your forever best friend? Come meet me at MACC!

MYLA

Myla is a sweetheart of a cat who is looking for her person. She is a lover, not a player. With her raspy Scarlett Johansen voice, she is simply enchanting. She likes chatting, being stroked (especially ear scratches), lap cuddles, exploring new spaces, being brushed, and a pinch or three of catnip, not necessarily in that order. This gorgeous red tabby is full of love and ready to go home!

SWEET TART

SweetTart- I think someone heard her name wrong because this friendly lady is all Heart, no Tart. If you are looking for love, SweetTart is the gal for you! She loves being petted, ear and back scratches, and gentle belly rubs. Cuddles are her favorite pastime after playtime. She purrs non-stop and smizes (smiles through her eyes). Her symmetrical facial markings and green eyes are simply gorgeous! She is ready to complete your family with her love, come see!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.