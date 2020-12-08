Pets of the Week for Dec. 8, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Woody – 5-year-old neutered dog

Woody needs a foster home (at the shelter still) or a family! Meet Woody! This little potato would love a home! He likes dogs that are smaller than him and pretty chill. He loves people and car rides and treats! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Seaka – 2-year-old spayed cat

Hi, I’m Seaka! I’m a very sweet girl who can be a little shy before I get to know and trust you. Once we become bff’s I won’t leave you alone. I love to be snuggled and relax with you. I’m a laid-back gal who enjoys the simpler things in life. I can be very curious and once I put my mind to something, I won’t give up! I very recently learned to jump, hang off a windowsill and pull myself up so I can enjoy the view! I’m really looking for my bff to chill and watch movies with while getting lots of pets and snuggles. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Groucho – 2-year-old neutered dog

Meet Groucho! This extremely large and cuddly squishy red bear is looking for a home. He is dog and people friendly. He’s working on manners in his foster home -he doesn’t realize quite how big he is for a lap, but he is tons of fun and lots of love. Listens well and wants to please! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov