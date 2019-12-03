Pets of the Week for Dec. 3, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Alice

A shy quiet beauty in the kennel, sweet Alice blossoms into a playful girl once outside. She loves to play ball and wants to soak up all the love and attention she can. The loud, busy shelter is hard for this gorgeous girl and she would love a quiet home to help build her confidence and wait for her forever family. She walks great on a leash. Does not pull and enjoys walking along side another dog.

Murphy

My name is Murphy! Have you heard of Murphy’s Law? In my world, it means that anything that can be played with WILL be played with! I am playful, energetic and would thrive in an active family. I love to romp and play with other pups. The other day, I got to play with my new friend Fiona! I love treats and will sit in exchange. Does it sound like I might be a good fit with your family? I hope you’ll come adopt me today!

Marley

Hi I’m Marley! I’m so sweet and full of love. I’m ready to have a forever home where I can cuddle up right next to you. I may seem to have a ton of enery when you see me in my kennel here at the shelter, but once I’m outside I relax a lot! I would love to go on long walks or hikes with you. Also, my previous foster mom says I’m great with kids and cats, and have previous potty training experience! So what are you waiting for? I’m your perfect match!

Birch

My name is Birch, and I have been patiently waiting for someone to bring me home for a month! I love attention and having my ears rubbed. I’ll give you even more love if you give me lots of treats! I love playing with toys that have bells and feathers on them – I just can’t help but get so excited! Don’t I sound perfect? Make me yours today!

Butterball

Meet Butterball! Butterball is such a sweet boy who instantly melts into you with any sort of affection. He loves being brushed, having his ears rubbed, and his shoulders scratched. I would love to have a home with lots of stuffed toys to play with. Come visit me and let me melt your heart!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.