Pets of the Week for Dec. 29, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Minerva – 1.5 year old spayed dog

Meet Minerva! This adorable medium sized love bug is looking for a home! She has puppy personality – but it is all kindness and sweetness and eager to please. This dog loves people and loved other dogs in the shelter when she was in play group. She does well the kids in the foster home and is learning crate training fast! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her!

Artemis – 3 year old spayed dog

Meet 3-year-old Artemis! Artemis is ready for all adventures. She immediately wags her tail when she sees another friendly face, and she is happy to play with her dog friends. She loves to play with every toy and loves to sling them around the room to chase after them. She is still learning crate training during the day, but she contentedly sleeps in her crate through the entire night in our bedroom. She is a quick learner, already mastering sit and lay down, and she tries to use sit and cute puppy eyes to tempt us into giving her everything. When on a walk, she likes to sniff and snort the entire way which has led to the nickname Miss Piggy. We are working on her pulling on a leash, but maybe if it snows she can pull a sled!

Oscar – 2 year old neutered dog

Meet 2 year old Oscar! His foster says he is literally the sweetest dog I’ve ever met…he just wants me to be happy and close by. He loves belly rubs, resting his head on your shoulder, and putting his paws around you like a hug. He is sleeping well in his crate,and likes to get up early to get his walk in!. He is playful, wags his tail furiously when you call to him, and seems to be getting the hang of “sit/stay/down/come/etc.” He’s also doing great with the foster’s dog — He is an absolute love bug!

Ricky and Rowdy – A pair of bonded cats

Ricky and Rowdy are looking for a home together! This pair has come SO far because of their amazing loving foster mama. Because they were part of the large hoarding case we processed this year, they needed time and patience to learn that humans can be cool to hang out with. Once they were lured out of hiding with wet food they discovered that pets and laps feel amazing and will now seek out attention! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt these sweethearts!