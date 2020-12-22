Pets of the Week for Dec. 22, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Ripley – 3-year-old spayed dog

Meet Ripley! This little 3 year old nugget is charming her foster family. She is affectionate, good in the house, learning her crate, and loves to snuggle! She is pretty pint sized and likes meeting other animals as well. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt sweet Ripley!

Ziggy – 1-year-old neutered dog

Meet Ziggy! This one year old boy has come so far in his loving foster home! He is a shy and timid dog that leans toward skittish until he knows you are safe. He has lots of love to give once he opens up. We are looking for a dog experienced home for him and maybe a home with another pup since he loves being social with dogs so much. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!

Raleigh – 2-year-old spayed cat

Princess Raleigh has gorgeous ermine fur and the most beautiful tiara shaped gray crown on her head. She is a shy cat and will hide under furniture until she is ready for attention but she has continued to improve in foster. She loves to play and has quite the goofy side when she is out and about. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her.