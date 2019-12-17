Pets of the Week for Dec. 17, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Leo

Your heart is about to be stolen by Leo! We dare you to meet him and not fall in love with this quirky, playful guy. Those striking eyes catch your attention and then his happy exuberance captures your heart. So much joy packed into this petite pup. He loves everything!! Walks, treats, belly rubs, it’s all the best to him. He even knows sit and shake. So if you feel a tug on those heartstrings, come meet him at MACC!

John

Meet John! He is everything you could want in a dog. He walks well on leash and would love a family who can take him on walks and maybe even go hiking with! John is super playful – he loves chasing tennis balls and playing tug-of-war. After all of that, he will cuddle up right next to you. Come say hi to John today!

Lexi

Miss Lexi is so sweet! It has been said that girl is what everyone is looking for when they come to the shelter. She is quiet, calm, and just wants to be loved on. She also walks easily on leash and knows how to sit! Lexi is good with other dogs, but may do better with a calm dog sibling. She has been patiently waiting on her forever home, so come to MACC and meet her!

Birch

My name is Birch, and I have been patiently waiting for someone to bring me home for over a month! I love attention and having my ears rubbed. I’ll give you, even more, love if you give me lots of treats! I love playing with toys that have bells and feathers on them – I just can’t help but get so excited! Don’t I sound perfect? Make me yours today!

Boots

Boots is such a loving and affectionate cat. He wants all of your attention and will always be by your side! Boots is really fond of cuddling, and loves to have his ears rubbed and shoulders scratched while doing so. Meet Boots today!