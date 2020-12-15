Pets of the Week for Dec. 15, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Rima – 1-year-old rabbit

Rima is a very sweet and adorable bun who turned up on someone’s porch recently and came to us as a stray. She likes carrots and likes to be petted and held.

Elfie – 4-year-old neutered cat

Eflie is a gorgeous floof ball looking for a home. He is a big cat with chubby cheeks and he loves his cheeks rubbed and butt scratches. He purrs and flops over on his back like a dog and will hop right up onto your lap. He has a healing wound on his neck that we are treating and is ready for his family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt Elfie.

Kit – 1-year-old female spayed dog

Meet Kit! This one year old shy gal is loving and friendly but just needs some time to warm up. She did well in play group at the shelter and aims to please people. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt Kit.

Timothy – 8-month-old neutered kitten

Meet Timothy! This 8 month old absolutely adorable light orange cat is looking for a home. He is friendly and sweet and quite the looker! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Gru – 1-year-old neutered dog

Gru is a 1 year old lab mix that loves toys, sitting for treats, sleeping through the night, pets from his people, meeting dogs, and riding in the car! He is looking for an adventurous family that will be dedicated to stimulating his oh so smarty pants brain and smothering him with the attention he deserves. He’s an amazing dog who’s ready for a family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!