Pets of the Week for Dec. 10, 2019

Silas

Sweet Silas – he is so full of love and energy. He loves playing outside and playing games, with fetch and tug-of war being his favorites! Silas gets along with everyone he meets, and he’s even super great with other dogs. He has made many dog friends on his play dates while he’s been at the shelter. All he needs now is a forever home. Silas is an amazing dog, come meet him today!

Margarita

Say hello to Margarita! It has been said she’s a very well behaved pup – smart too! She knows sit and stay, and is more than willing to learn more tricks. She needs someone who can match her energy (she is always up for roughhousing and playing) but someone to also be her cuddle buddy. She loves to cuddle and curl up right next to you on the couch. Are you her fur-ever family?

Dash

Isn’t Dash so dashingly handsome?! He’s a beautiful, fully grown dog who is ready for his forever home. He is energetic and loves long walks and running. He is also a huge fan of tug of war. He is fond of everyone he meets but can be selective about his dog friends. Dash is just so ready and excited to meet his fur-ever family!

Gavin

Gavin is a wonderful 3 year old cat who loves to be loved! He adores ear rubs, shoulder scratches, and being held. He loves toys, especially ones with bells on them. Gavin is ready to give all his love to a family who will love him just as much in return.

Garfield

Garfield is such a purr machine! Whenever his scratch his ears, he can’t help but purr non-stop. He’s also a chatter box and has many interesting stories to tell. If you come in a visit him, he’ll tell you he isn’t nearly as grumpy as the famous cartoon cat who shares his name. Garfield will also convince you to take him home!

