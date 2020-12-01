Pets of the Week for Dec. 1, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Lucy – 8-year-old spayed dog

Meet Lucy! This gal might be 8 years old but she is lookin for love and play and can still keep up with you on all of your walks! Lucy is crate trained and doesn’t make a peep when it’s time to rest. She loves walks and belly rubs and being outside with her people. She is a black dog and on the older side but don’t let that deter you – she is full of spark and deserving of all the love! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her.

Roger – 1-year-old neutered dog

Meet Roger! Roger was too energetic for these MACC kennels so we got him to a wonderful foster home where he has been working on manners for a couple weeks. Roger knows sit, shake, come, and is working on “wait”! He makes pig noises when he sniffs you and has had two wonderful dog play dates thus far. Roger will bring his toys to his people for fetch and will relax on the couch after he’s had some great exercise. If you are active and looking for a partner email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Uncle Buck – 8-year-old neutered dog

Meet Uncle Buck! This 8 year old nugget is treat motivated and ready for a life of leisure and snuggles! Uncle Buck is dog friendly and a little shy with new people, but he is super pumped to live out his golden years with a family of his own. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt this handsome dude!

Pebbles – 3-month-old spayed kitten

Meet Miss Pebbles! She is a gorgeous little kitten ready for a family! She’s been working hard in foster on her social skills and her foster mom reports that she would prefer a quiet household with patient people who can let her continue to blossom. Once she trusts you she is out and about and playing with her toys. She has a lot of purrs, not quite a full meow, and a very cute squeak sound she likes to make. She tilts her head to listen when you talk to her and soaks it all in! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt Pebbles.