Pets of the Week for Aug. 6, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Pierre

Pierre is a good old boy. Even though he has a bit of trouble with his joints, he’s still up for walks! Loves to rub against you like a cat, giving kisses and paw, snuggles, and laying on the couch. Fully housebroken. If he really needs to go out, he will let you know. Overall a great pup!

Wesson

Meet Wesson! He’s a very smiley boy who is so excited to meet you! According to volunteers, he walks well on a leash, he sits and stays reasonably well, and he just wants to cuddle, cuddle, cuddle!

Karen

This one-year old super cuddly girl enjoys treats, attention, and toys. She loves to fetch balls, jumping around and just being silly. She will probably enjoy a family who spends time outdoors and then allows her to curl up next to them to enjoy some snuggle time.

Princess

Meet Princess! She’s a very gentle cat who loves head and body rubs. She may seem shy at first but is quick to warm up to you and lay in your lap. She loves treats, soft bedding, and always wants you to come to her and give her your affection.

Lena Inverse

Well met! My name is Lena Inverse, and I need all your attention–I am the protagonist for the animated seried, Slayers, you know! Give me some toys and play with me because I’ll keep at it like a kitten, but I’ll try not to cast any magic spells. After all my adventures, I love to lay in laps and get all the pets. Come hang out with me for a while, I’ll love you more than that silly Gourry!

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.